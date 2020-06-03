Earthquake jolts Indonesia's Bali, no tsunami alert issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck off Indonesia's Bali Island in the central part of Indonesia Wednesday night, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The agency earlier reported the quake with a magnitude of 6.0, said an official in charge of the agency.

"The quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami, because its center is very deep," the official told Xinhua via phone.

The quake rocked at 22: 54 p.m. Jakarta time, the official said.

Indonesia has been frequently hit by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire."