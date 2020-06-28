Global COVID-19 cases surpass 10 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 10 million on Sunday, reaching 10,001,527 as of 0933 GMT, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, the global death toll of COVID-19 has reached 499,124, according to the CSSE.
The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 2,510,323 and 125,539, respectively, while Brazil reported 1,313,667 cases and 57,070 deaths -- the only two countries with over 1 million cases.
Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Britain, Italy, France, Spain, and Mexico, the CSSE data showed.
