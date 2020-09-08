6.2 magnitude quake rocks off eastern Indonesia
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolted off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province early on Tuesday but there was no potential for a tsunami, the Agency of Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The quake struck at 07: 45 a.m. Jakarta time (0045 GMT) with the epicenter at 198 km southeast Central Maluku district and the depth at 193 km under seabed.
