5.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Kermadec Islands region at 23:33:30 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 28.276 degrees south latitude and 176.0808 degrees west longitude.
