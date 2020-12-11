UN chief warns about global threats of coming decade

The breakdown of agreements on nuclear nonproliferation and the lack of regulation in cyberspace may provoke serious crises in the coming decade, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video address to the Nobel Peace Prize Forum on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

He noted that serious problems in global coordination and cooperation "extend far beyond the pandemic."

"The erosion of the nuclear disarmament regime and the lawless frontiers of cyberspace are just two areas that could produce a full-blown global emergency within the next decade," he warned.