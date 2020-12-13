Verstappen closes out F1 2020 with dominant Abu Dhabi GP win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his second win of the 2020 Formula 1 season at Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as the expected challenge from Mercedes failed to materialize, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a typically processional affair at the Yas Marina Circuit, the Dutchman led every lap from pole position and was never threatened as he cruised to a surprisingly easy victory in F1's final race of 2020.

"It was really enjoyable yesterday already and today, of course. We had a good start and from there on, of course you look after the tyres, but the car was having a good balance," Verstappen said.

"It was really enjoyable out there today. We did everything alright. Once you start up front you can control the race a bit more and it makes your life easier."

After Verstappen came the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, neither of whom appeared to have the pace to challenge the dominant Verstappen - an unusual outcome at a circuit where Mercedes have won every race since the start of F1's turbo-hybrid era in 2014.