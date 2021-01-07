London court refused to release Assange on bail

The founder of WikiLeaks Australian citizen Julian Assange cannot be released on bail during US appeal against denied extradition, Judge Vanessa Baraitser announced on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Baraitser, Assange has motive and ample opportunity to make an attempt to escape justice, and in the past he has violated the conditions of bail.

Assange’s defense pointed out that after Baraitser's decision that he could not be extradited to the United States, their client had no reason to hide from justice. It was also indicated that Assange is at risk of contracting coronavirus in prison, and has already spent more than 20 months in prison, 15 of them pending consideration of the US request for his extradition and a court decision in his case. They also pushed for his release on humanitarian ground so that the WikiLeaks founder could recover and see his children and fiancee.

The defense of WikiLeaks founder intends to challenge the Court’s decision.