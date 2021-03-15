Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 461,000 in past day

More than 461,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 119.22 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 19:13 Moscow time on March 14, as many as 119,220,681 novel coronavirus cases and 2,642,826 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 461,105 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,419.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 44% of the COVID-19 daily tally (205,572 cases). Next are Europe (176,241 cases), and Southeast Asia (31,601 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (29,063,401), Brazil (11,363,380), India (11,359,048), Russia (4,390,608), the United Kingdom (4,253,824), France (3,975,989), Italy (3,201,838), Spain (3,183,704), Turkey (2,866,012), Germany (2,569,245), Colombia (2,294,617), and Argentina (2,192,025).