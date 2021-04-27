Russia fines Apple over 12 mln USD for monopoly
Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said Tuesday it had imposed a turnover-based fine worth over 12 million U.S. dollars on Apple Inc. for its abuse of dominant position on the mobile apps market, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The Federal Anti-monopoly Service accused Apple Inc. of giving its own products an advantage and worsening the conditions for competing applications within the iOS operating system.
The anti-monopoly case was initiated by Russia's cybersecurity and anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab.
