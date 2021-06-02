Daily COVID-19 death toll tops 600 again in Argentina

Argentina on Tuesday reported 641 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 78,733, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Ministry of Health said that tests detected 35,355 new cases, bringing the nationwide count to 3,817,139.

In May, there were four daily counts of COVID-19 deaths exceeding 600 with the highest being 745 on May 18.

The ministry expects its vaccination campaign to pass the "10,000,000 people" mark on Wednesday as 9,848,321 have so far been vaccinated.

Argentina has received 17,631,945 vaccines against COVID-19 to date.