Global COVID-19 case count down 13% in past week - WHO

"The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to decrease, with over 3.5 million new cases and 78,000 new deaths reported globally in the past week; a 15% and 7% decrease respectively, compared to the previous week," the global organization said in its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update.

On May 24-30, the global organization was informed about 3,550,456 new cases all over the world, and 78,667 COVID-related deaths. As of May 30, a total of 169,604,858 cases of the infection and 3,530,837 COVID-related fatalities have been reported worldwide.