S. African swimmer Schoenmaker breaks WR to win women's 200m breaststroke at Tokyo Olympics
Tatjana Schoenmaker shatters the world record to win women's 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Clocking two minutes and 18.95 seconds, the South African beat medal hopefuls of the United States Lily King and Annie Lazor for the victory, and bested the previous world record of 2:19.11 by 0.16 seconds.
This is the first Olympic gold for the 24-year-old, who won a silver in 100m breaststroke on Tuesday.
