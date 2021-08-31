UN Security Council adopts Afghanistan resolution, China and Russia abstain

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution Monday calling on the Taliban to honor its pledges to allow Afghans and foreign nationals "safe" departure from Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The 15-member Council passed the resolution with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions, from China and Russia.

The resolution – drafted by the United States, Britain and France, and seen by AFP – says the council expects the Taliban to allow a “safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals.”

It refers to an August 27 statement by the Taliban in which the hardline Islamists said Afghans would be able to travel abroad, and leave Afghanistan any time they want to, including by any border crossing, both air and ground.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Security Council “expects that the Taliban will adhere to these and all other commitments,” the resolution says.

Macron had raised hopes of more concrete proposals in comments published in the weekly Journal du Dimanche over the weekend.

He said Paris and London would present a draft resolution which “aims to define, under UN control, a ‘safe zone’ in Kabul, that will allow humanitarian operations to continue,” Macron said.

“I am very hopeful that it will be successful. I don’t see who could be against making humanitarian projects secure,” he said.

But the UN resolution on the table is far less ambitious. It is not clear whether another resolution proposing a “safe zone” will be circulated later on.