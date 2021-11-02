Barca's Aguero out for at least 3 months as club investigates possible heart complaint

FC Barcelona confirmed on Monday that striker Sergio Aguero will be out of action for at least three months as they try to determine the cause of the irregular heartbeat which saw him forced out of Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Alaves, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Aguero suffered a dizzy spell during the game and had to lie on the pitch holding his chest as medical staff gave him treatment before leaving the pitch.

The striker was taken to hospital, where he spent Saturday and Sunday nights.

"The first team player Sergio Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr.Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process," reported the FC Barcelona website.