Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term efficacy in adolescents

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong long-term protection against the virus in a late-stage study conducted among adolescents aged 12 to 15 years, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A two-dose series of the vaccine was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose, the company said.

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The long-term data will support planned submissions for full-regulatory approval of the vaccine in the age group in the United States and worldwide.

Pfizer and BioNTech will seek clearance for a 30 micrograms dose of the vaccine for those aged 12 and above.