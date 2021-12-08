Police officer killed in NW Pakistan's firing

A police inspector was killed in firing by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident happened in Bajaur tribal district of the province when the officer was going home after work, the reports said.

The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy, and an investigation has been conducted to determine the motive of the attack.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.