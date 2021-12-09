Japan's COVID-19 cases defy Asia rebound, yet fears remain for winter wave
Japan's COVID-19 infections are falling in contrast with rebounds in other parts of Asia, baffling experts, Trend reports citing Reuters.
New daily infections have slowed to fewer than one per million people, the least among major economies except China, and fatalities have fallen to zero in recent days.
South Korea, with similar vaccination coverage, is seeing record infections. Cases remain elevated in Singapore and are rising again in Australia as authorities there relax stringent controls on movement.
