Boeing donates 1 mln USD to assist with tornado recovery, relief efforts

17 December 2021
Boeing donates 1 mln USD to assist with tornado recovery, relief efforts

Boeing announced on Thursday that the company committed 1 million U.S. dollars to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts across the Midwest and Southern United States in the aftermath of last week's tornado outbreak, Trend reports Xinhua.

In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities by participating in volunteer and charitable gift match programs. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made in support of tornado relief, the company said.

Boeing employs more than 18,000 people in Missouri and Illinois, and employs an additional 1,100 employees in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee, according to the company.

"The damage caused by these tornadoes is devastating, and Boeing and our employees stand ready to assist our neighbors and colleagues who have been affected," said Ziad S. Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing. "We are committed to partnering with organizations that will quickly bring relief to those communities hardest hit by these storms so that residents can begin to pick up the pieces and start the rebuilding process."

