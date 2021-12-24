Two killed, 4 injured in blast in northern India
At least two persons were killed and four others injured in a blast in India's northern state of Punjab on Thursday, said a state government official, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The blast took place inside a court complex in the state's Ludhiana district.
The explosive material was reportedly kept inside a bathroom. Following the blast, walls of the bathroom were damaged and window glasses shattered.
According to media reports, there was a lawyers' strike at the court, and hence only a few people were present in the premises when the blast took place.
Soon after the blast, a high alert was sounded across Punjab, and police were directed to tighten security at public places
