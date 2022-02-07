Senegal wins maiden Africa Cup of Nations title
Sadio Mane made up for a first-half penalty miss by converting the winning spot-kick in a shoot-out as Senegal defeated Egypt to win a maiden Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday, Trend reports citing Beinsports.
The two sides were locked at 0-0 after extra-time in the final but Liverpool star Mane held his nerve in the shoot-out which his team won 4-2.
Mane had squandered the chance to put Senegal ahead inside seven minutes in Yaounde when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.
Egypt were chasing a record-extending eighth title.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls; relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets
OSCE MG failed to fulfill its task in South Caucasus and now it must deal with new issues – Russian analyst
Looking forward to further strengthening of strategic partnership with Ukraine - Azerbaijani MFA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Ukraine continue to deepen strategic relations and bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation - MFA (PHOTO)
Gratifying to see current level and every day expansion of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations based on such strong foundations - President Ilham Aliyev
Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project company to be established soon - state secretary of Montenegro (Exclusive)