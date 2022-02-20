Ukrainian and French presidents hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation, Zelensky Twitted, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed the Ukrainian crisis.

"Had an urgent conversation with President Emmanuel Macron. Informed about the aggravation on the frontline, our losses, the shelling of Ukraine politicians & international journalists. Discussed the need and possible ways of immediate de-escalation & political-diplomatic settlement", - Zelensky said.