Amsterdam police end hostage situation at Apple flagship store

Dutch police said on Tuesday evening they had ended a hostage situation in an Apple flagship store in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun held at least one person hostage for hours, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Police said the hostage taker was arrested after he ran out of the building at the central Leidseplein square, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (2130 GMT).

"We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside," police said in a tweet, adding that the man was being treated for his injuries.

Images circulating on social media showed two people running out of the Apple store and one of them being hit by an unmarked car, flying over the hood from the impact. The images could not be immediately verified by Reuters.

There were no reports of any other injuries.