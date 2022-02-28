EU Foreign Ministers agrees to disconnect number of Russian banks from SWIFT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

EU foreign ministers agreed on sanctions against Russia for the military operation in Ukraine, including disconnecting several Russian banks from SWIFT and freezing the assets of the Bank of Russia, said the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, Trend reports citing Interfax.

He noted that the EU will try to approve the list of sanctions before the start of work of central banks on Monday.

In addition, according to Borrell, the foreign ministers of the EU countries agreed to expand the list of individuals from the Russian Federation who are subject to personal European sanctions.

The head of EU diplomacy added that the European Union will close its airspace to aircraft from Russia.