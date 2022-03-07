Third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine ends
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7
Trend:
The third round of talks in Belovezhskaya Pushcha between Russia and Ukraine has ended, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Belarus ended," wrote the diplomatic mission.
The negotiations lasted about three hours.
