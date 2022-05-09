Queen Elizabeth pulls out of parliament opening because of 'mobility problems'

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not carry out the opening of parliament on Tuesday as the 96-year-old monarch has had a recurrence of mobility issues, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, the latest event she will not attend because of her health, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Her son and heir Prince Charles, accompanied by his eldest son Prince William, will step in to replace her for the grand set-piece ceremony, in which the monarch sets out the government's agenda, the palace said.

She last missed the event almost six decades ago.

"The queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read the queen's speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."