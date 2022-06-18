U.S. stocks close mixed ahead of holiday weekend

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors repositioned themselves ahead of a long holiday weekend, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 38.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 29,888.78. The S&P 500 was up 8.07 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3,674.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 152.25 points, or 1.43 percent, to 10,798.35.

Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended higher, led by communication service and consumer discretionary, up 1.31 percent and 1.22 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, energy and utilities led the laggards, down 5.57 percent and 0.95 percent, respectively.

Investors continue to digest developments on macroeconomics and the outlook of an economic recession.