Gunmen kill 19 people in bar shootings in South Africa

Gunmen killed 19 people in two apparently random shootings within hours of each other at taverns in South Africa, police said on Sunday, reinforcing the country's bleak status as a global centre for murder, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Attackers armed with rifles and pistols opened fire in the Orlando East bar in the township of Soweto in the early hours of Sunday, killing 15 people and wounding nine, police said.

"You can see by the way the bullet cartridges are cast around that they were just shooting randomly," said Elias Mawela, police commissioner for Gauteng province.

Sololo Mjoli's two sons, Sthembiso, 34, Luyanda, 18, and were both killed in the attack at the bar in one of Soweto's poorer neighbourhoods, made up mostly of metal sheet shacks.

"I'm so heartbroken," said the 59-year-old gardener, adding that Sthemibiso's girlfriend had arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting to find him still breathing.

"Then he was rushed to hospital, where he died."