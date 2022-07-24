2 die in airplane crash in Bosnia

Two people died when a small airplane crashed near a sport airfield in Nisici, some 30 kilometers north of the capital Sarajevo, said the Prosecutor's office of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Saturday.

The victims were European Union citizens, according to the office.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Canton Sarajevo has confirmed receiving the notification about the crash at 3 p.m. and sending police officers and emergency help to the site.

The Prosecutor's office is leading the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the crash.