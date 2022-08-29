6 IS militants killed in operations in Iraq: military

Iraqi forces on Sunday killed six Islamic State (IS) militants in separate military operations in the north and west of the country, the military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Acting on intelligence reports, the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces conducted an operation in the Albu-Saif suburb south of Mosul, the capital of the northern province of Nineveh, killing four IS militants, said a statement by the media office of the Joint Operations Command.

The state-sponsored Hashd Shaabi forces surrounded the suburb and were searching for another IS militant hiding in the area, according to the statement.

In the northern province of Kirkuk, a joint force of the Iraqi government army and the Hashd Shaabi killed an IS suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt and wounded another during a second operation in a rugged area south of the namesake capital city of Kirkuk, a source from the Kirkuk Operations Command told Xinhua.

IS militants attacked shepherds near a village south of the Kirkuk city, killing one of them and wounding two others before fleeing the scene, the source said on condition of anonymity.