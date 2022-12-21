Mexico grants asylum to family of former Peruvian president Castillo

The Mexican government granted asylum to the family of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo because they requested it from inside the Mexican Embassy in Lima, Peru, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The official explained during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily press conference that when asylum seekers are in one of Mexico's embassies, "we grant them asylum," because "it is Mexico's independent and sovereign decision."

Ebrard added that after granting asylum, Mexico will negotiate with Peruvian authorities the family's safe conduct so that they can leave Peru for Mexico if they wish to do so, stressing that "they are in Mexican territory since it is our embassy."

Asylum for Castillo's wife and children was approved by the Peruvian Foreign Ministry on Monday, but no approval was granted for the former president, who has been imprisoned since Dec. 7.

Castillo dissolved Congress on that day, which was followed by the legislative body impeaching him and swearing in vice president Dina Boluarte as the country's new president.