Belarus plans to sign agreement on common industrial policy with Russia in December

Belarus plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on a common industrial policy in December, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Economy Alesya Abramenko said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In December, we plan to sign an agreement on common industrial policy," she said in an interview with the Belaus-1 television channel. She recalled that the two countries had recently inked an agreement on the recognition of technological operations on the territory of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Such agreements, in her words, simplify access to subsidies for Russian and Belarusian companies who purchase components both in Belarus and in Russia. These agreements also help them localize production.

In November, Belarus’ government approved a draft intergovernmental agreement on a common industrial policy as a basis for talks. Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Pyotr Parkhomchik is authorized to sign the agreement.