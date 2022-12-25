Russian Cabinet allocates $11.6 mln for wheat supplies to Cuba

The Russian Government allocated more than 800 mln rubles ($11.6 mln) to the Ministry of Emergencies for procuring and delivering up to 25,000 metric tons of wheat to Cuba as the humanitarian aid, Trend reports citing TASS.

The relevant Cabinet decree stipulates that funds are allocated from the federal budget for procurement of up to 25,000 metric tons of wheat and the delivery of this humanitarian cargo by marine transport to Cuba.

The Ministry of Emergencies is tasked to purchase, supply and transfer humanitarian aid to Cuba and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide assistance on this matter.