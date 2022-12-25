Support for Ukraine's energy sector from international partners reached almost $1.5B - PM

Support for Ukraine's energy sector from international partners has reached almost $1.5 billion, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook, summing up the results of the past week, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Assistance to the energy sector from partners is gaining momentum. We have almost $1.5 billion in declared support. Additional equipment is arriving every day to repair damaged infrastructure. More than 200 cargoes of energy equipment have already arrived," the report said.

Shmyhal recalled that the state would allocate UAH 150 million to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs for investment projects in the field of energy saving and energy supply.