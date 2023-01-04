U.S. stocks fall as recession worries persist

U.S. stocks finished the first trading session of 2023 on a sour note, as investors remained concerned over the economic landscape, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 10.88 points, or 0.03 percent, to 33,136.37. The S&P 500 sank 15.36 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,824.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 79.50 points, or 0.76 percent, to 10,386.99.

Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with energy and technology down 3.63 percent and 1.01 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Communication services rose 1.39 percent, the best-performing group.

The above market reactions came after data released Tuesday showed a deepening contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 46.2 in December from 47.7 in November, signaling the fastest decline in operating conditions since May 2020.