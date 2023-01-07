U.S. stocks jump after jobs report

Wall Street's major averages rallied on Friday as investors reacted positively to the December U.S. jobs report, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 700.53 points, or 2.13 percent, to 33,630.61. The S&P 500 added 86.98 points, or 2.28 percent, to 3,895.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 264.05 points, or 2.56 percent, to 10,569.29.

All the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with materials and technology up 3.44 percent and 2.99 percent, respectively, leading the advance.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slightly higher than the market estimate of 200,000 new jobs.

Meanwhile, hourly pay rose by 0.3 percent, slightly less than expected and down from 0.4 percent a month earlier.