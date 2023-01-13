China resuming border trade with Russia to help restore business ties

The opening of border trade zones in the northeast of China will eventually help restore Russian-Chinese contacts between small and medium-sized businesses, the press service of the Russian Consulate General in Harbin said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The opening of border trade zones can help Russian and Chinese small and medium-sized businesses restore their former ties and contacts, as well as business activity on the border of Russia and China," the press service said.

It was reported earlier that the Chinese city of Heihe, situated on the right bank of the Amur River opposite Blagoveshchensk in Russia, decided to resume border trading starting on January 11. Border trading will resume as normal beginning with the approval of the coronavirus control center of Heihe, according to China Central Television (CCTV).