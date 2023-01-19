Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide as tech layoffs mount

Software giant Microsoft has announced it is cutting 10,000 jobs, or approximately 5 per cent of its workforce, in response to "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities", Trend reports citing Euronews.

The news makes Microsoft the latest company in a line of technology giants to announce layoffs as the global economy slows down. These include household names like Amazon, Apple, Meta and Twitter.

Microsoft employees were notified on Wednesday in a regulatory filing, though there was already talk of looming job cuts. Some of the layoffs were effective immediately.

“While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” CEO Satya Nadella said in an email to employees.