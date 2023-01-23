No bomb found in Ryanair flight from Poland that landed in Athens

No bomb has been found aboard the Ryanair flight that landed in Athens on Sunday, the Greek ERT1 television channel said, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the TV channel, the Ryanair Boeing 738 flying from Poland’s Katowice safely landed at Athens’ international airport after receiving a bomb threat signal. The passengers and their luggage were checked. Bomb specialists examined the plane. No explosives were found.

After receiving the bomb threat call, the plane with 192 people onboard was escorted to Athens by Greek F-16 fighter jets.