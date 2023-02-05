Death toll of forest fires in Chile climbs to 22 - Minister

At least 22 individuals died because of forest fires in central and southern regions of Chile, Minister of Interior Carolina Toha said at the press conference streamed on the YouTube channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I regret saying 22 individuals died in total for the time being, including 16 in the Bio-Bio region, 5 in Araucania, and 1 in Nuble," the Minister said. According to authorities, more than 500 persons were injured and sixteen are in a severe condition.

Two hundred and fifty one fire spots remain active at present, Toha said. "Burnings over the week were greater than normally over a year," the Minister added.

The state of emergency was declared in three regions of the country due to fires.