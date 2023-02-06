One killed after MONUSCO helicopter attacked

One crew member was killed and another injured when a helicopter of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) came under attack, MONUSCO confirmed on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The MONUSCO chopper, which took off from Beni Sunday afternoon, was bound for Goma, in the northeastern province of North Kivu. It managed to land in Goma, the MONUSCO said on social media.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The North Kivu province, long plagued by insecurity and violence, has been an epicenter of intensive fighting for months between government troops and local armed groups.