South Korea, US hold joint drills

South Korea and the US have staged combined air drills, involving US B-1B strategic bombers, Seoul's military said, as North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile the previous day, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the drills, F-35A stealth fighters and F-15K jets from the South flew together with US F-16 fighters to escort the B-1B aircraft entering the South's air defense identification zone, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). It did not clarify the number of B-1B aircraft deployed here.

In the combined drills, the two sides are said to have mobilized some 10 aircraft in total. They flew in a formation over the Yellow Sea, East Sea and then a southern region in the South.

The B-1B bomber is a supersonic aircraft that can fly a maximum distance of 11,998 kilometers and carry up to 57 tons of weapons, according to the JCS. It can be deployed to the peninsula within two hours if it is called upon to respond to a contingency.