Cyclone Freddy leaves at least 4 dead, 11,000 displaced in Madagascar: UN

Tropical Cyclone Freddy slamming into Madagascar's eastern coast on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least four people and displaced 11,000 others from their homes, a UN spokesman said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Government preliminary estimates showed that although the storm weakened before landfall near the city of Mananjary, it brought devastating winds, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. More than 4,500 houses were flooded or damaged, mainly in the Vatovavy region.

"We and our humanitarian partners are supporting the government in the response and have started providing assistance to some 7,000 people who were evacuated from their homes," Dujarric said. "Assessments will start tomorrow (Thursday) to determine the full extent of the damage and the response required."

After crossing Madagascar, Freddy is expected to head into the Mozambican Channel and re-strengthen before landing in Mozambique on Thursday, he said.