Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Emiliano Martinez wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

World Materials 28 February 2023 00:48 (UTC +04:00)
Emiliano Martinez wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

Follow Trend on

Emiliano Martinez won the award for Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper at the organisation's ceremony on Monday night, Trend reports citing 90min.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was a key figure in Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph, producing a number of incredible saves and moments of gamesmanship to guide the South American nation to their third world title.

Martinez was brilliant in two penalty shootouts and made a pivotal stop during extra time of the final against France before Argentina went on to win on spot kicks.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more