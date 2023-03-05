Afghan security forces kill 6 IS militants in western Herat

Afghan security forces stormed a hideout of militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) terror group in western Afghanistan, killing six insurgents including a woman, provincial police spokesman Abdullah Insaf said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The security forces of Islamic Emirate launched operations against the hideout of Daesh (IS) militants in Rabat Kabuli village of district 14 of Herat city on Friday evening," and killed the militants, Insaf told Xinhua.

The police also seized arms and ammunition including three assault rifles, five pistols and 15 phones during the operations.

On Friday evening, Herat residents reported that a series of blasts and gunshots were heard in district 14.

The Taliban-run caretaker administration has vowed to crack down on armed rebels elsewhere in the war-torn country.