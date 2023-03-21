At least 21 civilians killed in latest rebel raids in eastern DR Congo

Rebel raids in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) killed at least 21 civilians over the weekend, a UN spokesman said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the last two weeks, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel attacks resulted in at least 118 civilian casualties, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Haq said the peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, reported a string of attacks in neighboring North Kivu and Ituri provinces overnight on Saturday, triggering population displacement.

"In the village of Nguli in North Kivu, suspected ADF members killed at least 10 civilians, and abducted three others," he said.

The spokesman said MONUSCO and DRC defense forces launched joint patrols along the Beni-Butembo road in response, engaging with local authorities and community members in ADF areas.