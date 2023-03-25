South Azerbaijanis holding large rally in Brussels (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. At this moment, a rally under "March of Freedom and Justice" slogan is taking place in Brussels in front of the building of the European Parliament, Trend reports citing AZERTAC.

Turks from South Azerbaijan living in Europe are taking part in the rally. Participants came from France, Germany, the UK, Scandinavian countries, Benelux countries, etc. The main motto of the rally is "Freedom! Justice! National Government!".

The participants demand that the Iranian regime respect the rights of the country's multi-million Turkic population, stop the information attack against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media, and release thousands of Iranian Azerbaijani Turks who became the victims of the mullocratic regime.