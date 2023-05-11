Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Vast, a startup backed by cryptocurrency billionaire Jed McCaleb, is aiming to launch a school bus-sized space station to orbit by late 2025 with some help from partner SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket firm, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The cylindrical spacecraft dubbed Haven-1 is the latest platform planned as a replacement to the International Space Station, a two-decade-old orbital research laboratory run primarily by the U.S., Russia and the European Space Agency.

The ISS is expected to retire in 2030 and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) wants commercial space stations to replace the ISS.

The agency in 2021 awarded $415 million in development funds to four companies including Northrop Grumman and billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Vast wasn't among the awardees, but hopes to receive some NASA funding by 2028, the company's president, Max Haot, told Reuters on Monday.

NASA did not respond to an email seeking comment.