24 killed, 12 injured in Zambia road crash

Twenty-four people died and 12 others sustained serious injuries when a bus they were traveling in hit a truck in southern Zambia, the police said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said preliminary investigations indicated that the bus with 35 passengers on board overturned, falling on the left side of the road into a ditch after the bus hit behind the truck. The bus driver is among the injured.

The accident left the bus extensively damaged and the truck's rear bumper damaged, Mwale said.