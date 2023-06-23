US-India friendship for global good

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. India and the US on Thursday pledged to work together for global good, effusively firming up an already strong partnership with resounding expressions of mutual respect and solidarity despite not being formal treaty allies.

"The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together, and we are," US President Biden said, bestowing a co-leadership role for India in remarks welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on a state visit.

In response, Modi said the friendship between India and the US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world, adding, "India and the US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity.”

Words, and even the limited visuals beamed across the world, could hardly convey the warmth and vibrancy of the ceremonial reception that Modidescribed as an honor and pride for the 1.4 billion people of India and the more than 4 million people of Indian origin living in the US.

American officials, by now familiar with the color and numbers Indians bring to any India-related event in the world, were still wowed as desi song-and-dance vied with the military band in arguably the largest ceremonial reception in White House history.

Thousands of Indian-Americans streamed into the White House south lawns festooned with flags, chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Modi, Modi, Modi," giving the Indian prime minister a rock star welcome. The Prime Minister returned their affection by repeatedly praising their achievements and contributions, noting the kind of access they now had to the White House while recalling his own first trip as a commoner (when he stood outside the gates to be photographed).