13 people killed in Gaza refugee camp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. 13 people were killed as a result of shelling of a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

According to information, two residential buildings and an Albanian mosque in the refugee camp in the city of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip were shelled.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.